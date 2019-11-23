Christmas decorating tips from the experts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People are beginning to put up Christmas decorations. Here are some simple tips from the experts.
“Net lighting and things like that are going to be the easiest. Simple trees. You know if they want to just do something, they can do themselves. You know just do wreaths on the house, a lot of people like that,” said Justin Moujoodi, owner of Sharper Image Lighting.
If you are going to be climbing a latter, the obvious advice is be careful.
“They make poles and things like that. But they don’t really work well. A lot of the roofs and stuff, we have to actually get up there. Just make sure you have really good shoes and that you know what you’re doing,” said Moujoodi.
Believe it or not there is a method to the annual madness.
If you want to make your light display look really good remember two things, string the lights in the same direction and with equal spacing.
“You know the first year is always the slowest, and then multiple years you can do it quicker over time,” said Moujoodi.
You also want to consider the time of day you hang lights. If you don’t have that many think about starting around dusk.
“That way you can see what your lighting and how it’s going to look on the tree. Rather than just string it up in the middle of the day, and then not look good at the end of the day,” said Moujoodi.
