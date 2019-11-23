Center Point to crack down on slumlords by requiring inspections

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tired of run down, neglected rentals in the city of Center Point, leaders are stepping up to do something about it by enforcing a rental property ordinance requiring a city approved inspection.
“It’s to make things safer and better housing,” said Mayor Tom Henderson.
We’ve covered several stories about Center Point apartment complexes and homes having issues with code violations or blight; from not having water, to mysterious fires, and dumpsters overflowing with trash.
“The houses or apartments are not up to code so it doesn’t get good living conditions for the renters,” said Mayor Henderson.
The new regulation requires owners, landlords, tenants and roomers to “maintain and improve the quality and appearance of rental housing” within city limits. All rentals, including apartment units, must pass an inspection before a new tenant moves in.
It will cost $50 for the first inspection. If a unit or house fails the first inspection, there will be a FREE follow-up inspection to check if repairs are made. If the unit fails the follow-up inspection, the city housing official will charge an additional $50 dollars for each new inspection.
The law enacted in October 2019 also requires a Certificate of Occupancy which is issued when the unit passes inspection. The COO also allows a tenant to move in.
“It’s a once a year inspection, unless there’s a change of occupancy,” said Henderson.
If the tenant the COO is issued for moves out of the unit, the landlord must be re-inspected and a new certificate issued for the new tenant.
The city hired inspector will also confirm the unit or house has signed up for trash pick-up.
If a unit or house does not pass inspection, no one will be allowed to move-in until it’s up to code, according to Mayor Henderson.
For landlords who refuse to comply with the new ordinance, a fine of up to $500 may be imposed.
The city said they do not plan to issue fines until October 2020.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.