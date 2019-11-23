Army veteran moves into Habitat For Humanity home before the holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s mission complete now that a West Alabama veteran has moved into a brand new home before the holiday season.
Gloria Burns got a gift from Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and a ceremonial key from retired US Colonel Nicolas Britto, during a home dedication service Friday. But, cutting the ribbon and walking inside the city’s newest Habitat For Humanity home is what really made her feel like a homeowner.
“It feels so exciting, that it’s come to the part where I finally got my keys. And I’ll finally be able to move in. I’m just so excited. My heart is overjoyed,” Burns said. She served in the Army before being honorably discharged. Members of Hillcrest High School’s JROTC program were some of the dozens of volunteers who started building this home for Burns last week on Veterans Day.
“I think it’s very interesting to see all of the different people come together and to do something so special for someone who served and did so much for our country,” David Doyle explained.
Burns house was the first Habitat for Humanity Home blitz built for a veteran on Veterans Day.
“It was just amazing how they just need to do this particular part. It was coming into play and everybody worked so hard. And to see it just unfold in front of me, it was just amazing,” Burns continued.
Her family will be able to move in and get settled before Thanksgiving because construction took less than a week.
“It’s going to mean the world to us. Just a nice new home.”
Burns home is the 82nd Habitat For Humanity Home built in Tuscaloosa since the April 27th tornado of 2011.
