Woman stabbed during attempted robbery in St. Vincent East parking lot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in custody after robbing a woman at knifepoint in a parking lot at St. Vincent’s East hospital Tuesday.
According to police, 34-year-old Christopher Goodlett presented a knife and demanded valuables from a woman as she was entering her car. The woman was stabbed during the encounter, receiving a non-life threatening injury. The woman later posted on social media that the man tried to force her into her vehicle but she was able to fight him off and ran into the hospital for safety.
According to Birmingham Police, Goodlet fled the scene, invaded an occupied home, stole the homeowners vehicle and engaged in a car chase with police before he was taken into custody.
St. Vincent’s President and COO Suzannah Campbell released the following statement:
“We take this matter extremely seriously. While we know this was an isolated incident, and the individual responsible is in Birmingham Police custody, we have increased our security presence on campus at this time. The safety of our patients, visitors and associates has always been our number one priority.”
Scott Recchio a former U.S. Marshall with Central Alabama Firearms Training talks about safety steps people can take to protect themselves in public places.
“We stress situational awareness. That is nothing more than being away of your surroundings and trust your instincts,” he said. “Don’t focus on your cell phone. Don’t focus on reading your notes or something. Getting in your vehicle and get to a secure location.”
Recchio says if you know you have to go to your car after dark, park in a area you know will be lit. Make sure the area is lit enough for you to see into the interior of your car.
Christopher Goodlett is charged with Robbery 1st Degree, theft of property 1st degree and burglary 1st degree.
