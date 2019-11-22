Wenonah High’s Student Life Center helping break down barriers to student success

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Student Life Center at Wenonah High provides resources to students, enabling them to break down the barriers to success.
Principal Willie Goldsmith, Jr. says many of those barriers are by-products of poverty and a lack of access to basic needs. The student life center is a whole wing dedicated to taking care of students and meeting those needs.
For instance the life center offers a school based health clinic. There’s a waiting area and exam room, but most importantly a nurse practitioner, staffed through Alabama Regional Medical Services.
Assistant principal Misha Randall explains the variety of services available to students, regardless of whether they have insurance or not.
“We have a nurse practitioner who can pretty much meet any medical need that you might have if you went to a regular health clinic. We also have a behavioral specialist,” Randall says.
Behavioral Specialist Michelle McAlpine helps students navigate through their emotions and mental health needs.
“Typical needs you would see with teenagers; anxiety and depression and then some additional things like bullying, peer pressure and just the pressures that go along being a teenager today and making choices about their future,” McAlpine explains. “Some of the students may have behavioral issues. Some may have disturbances that happen in their community, in their homes. Some of life’s transitions that they are dealing with. They may be dealing with the loss of a parent, just daily issues.”
The student life center also has a food pantry and a clothes closet stocked with items donated by the community.
A little further down the hall is a college and career center, a room to encourage parental involvement, and the spirit store where you can buy Wenonah Dragon themed clothing.
“We also have students co- op through this store to make money and become Entrepreneurs,” Dr. Goldsmith says.
According to the principle, the Birmingham Board of Education gave them the opportunity to pilot this program the resources are the result of a survey asking students want they need and want.
One way of addressing social and emotional barriers, beyond students control, that could impact their performance in the classroom.
