Wenonah High’s Student Life Center helping break down barriers to student success

“Typical needs you would see with teenagers; anxiety and depression and then some additional things like bullying, peer pressure and just the pressures that go along being a teenager today and making choices about their future,” McAlpine explains. “Some of the students may have behavioral issues. Some may have disturbances that happen in their community, in their homes. Some of life’s transitions that they are dealing with. They may be dealing with the loss of a parent, just daily issues.”