Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s patrol division could move from airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The future landing spot for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office air unit and patrol division could be next to the C.A. Fredd Campus at Shelton State Community College.
“Having the property next to our shop and engineering office is a great spot. So we started the dialogue with Shelton State Community College about what we could do to possibly benefit from this,” said Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Mark Nelson
Moving to the new location would put patrol units closer to the interstate and could help improve response times to other parts of Tuscaloosa County.
According to Sheriff Ron Abernathy, the department would spend around $1.5 million to build a facility that better fits their needs.
“This would allow us move what we do as the patrol division and create a law enforcement complex to address the needs for the Sheriff’s Office," Abernathy said.
County road crews would demolish an old structure on the 8-acre site and do some road work at the campus for Shelton State.
“The land itself down there is being donated to us by the School Board which will give us some additional funding to complete that facility.”
In a statement, Shelton State’s President Bill Ashley said in part:
“We are always looking for ways that we can be part of improving the community. The exchange is beneficial for the College, creates a closer proximity for law enforcement and vastly improves access to 35th Street."
The Tuscaloosa County Commission could take the matter up on a vote soon.
