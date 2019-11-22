Tuscaloosa City Schools bring on parent involvement coordinators

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This week is American Education Week and Tuscaloosa City Schools (TCS) is putting a big emphasis on parental involvement. If you have a student in that district, the school system is working to show you how to be more hands-on with your child’s education.
School principals preach a lot about how parents should take more of an interest in their child’s schooling, but some parents simply don’t know where to start, or how to do that. That’s why TCS have parent involvement coordinators who were brought on to help bridge that gap.
Southview Elementary School hosted a parent involvement training workshop this week. Their coordinator is a retired, longtime educator. Parents were taught how to get the most out of parent teacher conferences. This laid out the right questions to ask the teacher to find out exactly how your child is doing at school. Bullying and peer conflict was also addressed. Examples on how your child can overcome that were also shared.
Learning how to engage with your child was covered in the workshop too. “I think parent involvement is vital. I think parents need to be in school not just when Johnny misbehaves. They need that one-on-one interaction with their parent. What was your favorite thing about school today? What did you not like about school?” said Rosemary Cunningham, Parent Involvement Liaison.
If you don’t know if you have a parent involvement coordinator at your school, ask your child’s school principal. Southview Elementary School plans to have similar workshops like this in the future.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.