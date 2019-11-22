Tuscaloosa City School student wins $10,000 STEM scholarship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Meg May wrote an essay about her love of STEM during a think tank summit hosted by Alliantgroup and her passion was rewarded with a $10,000 scholarship to go towards her college tuition and expenses.
“This has really showed me that I have the potential to do really well in my future because these people were supporting me,” May said.
Meg May believes working on a project with her father gave her a better idea of what she wanted to do in life.
“Two years ago, we started building a new house and my dad and I got really into it. That’s when I really got interested in building science.”
The 17 year-old Northridge High School senior quickly learned how things she studied in STEM, or Science Technology, Engineering and Math, could also be applied to her interests outside of the classroom.
A recent study by Emerson showed that it’s becoming harder for businesses to find technically skilled workers. May hopes her scholarship shows students, especially females, that there’s help for young people interested in fields related to math and science.
“It doesn’t seem like it would be a field for a lot of females, but it really is because its so involved in every aspect of life,” she said.
May will attend Auburn in the Fall and major in building science.
