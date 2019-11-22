Oak Mountain State Park now offering guided hunts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rifle season opens this weekend for hunters.
If you are interested in learning to hunt, Oak Mountain State Park offers guided hunts.
Stuart Goldsby is with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries and he says all the equipment is supplied and those participating will bow hunt.
“Really it will be a pre-hunt and post hunt experience for new hunters and people returning to hunting,” he explains.
Participants will learn everything from how to scout out deer, to what to do if you get one.
