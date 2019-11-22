Newk’s: Thanksgiving Pimento Mac and Cheese

Using your favorite macaroni and cheese as the base, add 20-32 ounces pimiento cheese to a large bowl to mix well. Using an oven proof dish, spray with cooking spray and spread the mac/cheese evenly into the pan. Bake at 400° for 30-45 minutes until an internal temperature of 165° (or the center is hot with the cheese browning and bubbling). Top with your choice of garnish – including crisp bacon bits, cheddar cheese, etc.