Interstate 59/20 bridge construction remains on schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials say the 59/20 bridge replacement project in downtown Birmingham is still on schedule and the contractor plans to finish early.
The contractor gets a $15 million bonus if the job is done by January 21.
Currently, all of the bridge segments are in place and the bridge deck is being painted.
Drivers who have had to put up with detours and traffic congestion continue to do the best they can. “You have all this traffic out here. People can’t get to work, into these stores. I’m quite sure neighborhoods over here are terrible with it,” Christopher Rogers said.
Work continues on getting the bridge open again. You can see machines grinding the bridge deck trying to make is smoother once traffic returns. Water trucks are being used to cool off the grinding work. Construction workers are also marking and putting in grooves on the deck so the water will drain from rain once it’s finished.
Gary Smith, a construction engineer with ALDOT says the Thanksgiving holiday will not stop work to beat the deadline for completion.
“They will not slow down over the holiday. They are trying to work the week of Thanksgiving except Thanksgiving Day,” Smith said.
More ramp work has to be completed around the Red Mountain Expressway. Smith says from all of their indications, the contractor will finish early and hopes to get the $15 million dollars if they finish by late January.
“They have spent a lot of money and dedicated a lot of resources toward getting this bonus. They intend every effort to get it,” Smith said.
Paving is underway to tie in to the existing roadways. The work under the bridges will take place after the deck is finished and opened. So keep your fingers crossed as interstate traffic in the Magic City may be back to normal soon.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.