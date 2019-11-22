If you ‘see something’, would you say something?

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - If you saw someone being attacked, would you do something about it?
This week, we learned more about a witness who police say saw Aniah Blanchard being forced into a car, but did nothing.
“He went back to the room and told his girlfriend, possibly wife, what he saw and she told him it was none of his business and to stay out of it,” said Detective Josh Mixon, Auburn Police. “He started breaking down and crying. I think he was remorseful he hadn’t come forward sooner.”
Police say it all goes back to the post 9-11 saying: If you see something, say something.
WBRC conducted an experiment Thursday to see if people really did say something. A WBRC employee stretched out on a sidewalk in a crowded Irondale strip mall.
During the span of only a few minutes, eight people walked or drove by. Five stopped to ask if she was OK. Three others slowed down to check, but didn’t say anything. No one completely ignored her.
“I think the little experiment went well,” said Irondale Detective Sergeant Michael Mangina. “And if you see something that just doesn’t look right, like a young lady laying on the sidewalk in the middle of the day, perhaps she’s sick or something else is going on, you’ve got to get involved or at the very least call 911.”
