FIRST ALERT: Rain is likely this evening and tonight

RAIN NEXT WEEK: Next week is a busy travel week as people visit family and friends for Thanksgiving. Plan on the chance to see showers Tuesday evening with a few light showers possible Wednesday and Thursday. Models continue to show different solutions for next week. The latest models keep the heaviest rain to our west through next Thursday. There’s potential we could see higher rainfall totals as we approach Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. At this time, models simply don’t agree on where the axis of rain will set up. We do think that temperatures will remain near or slightly above average going into next week with high temperatures in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. There’s a chance we could see highs in the 70s by next weekend. The last week of November may end up well above average!