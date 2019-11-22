FIRST ALERT: Rain is likely this evening and tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day cloudy with temperatures mostly in the 50s. You’ll need a light jacket before you walk out the door today. You will also want to grab an umbrella as rain chances increase by this afternoon and evening. We are seeing spotty showers mainly in North Alabama this morning. Rain is moving to the east. We expect rain to increase in coverage and intensity by this evening, so we highly encourage you to allow plenty of time to get to your destination and to drive cautiously. Temperatures will remain mild this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Rain will be likely tonight and into Saturday morning. Rain could be heavy at times. We can’t rule out some thunder, but we are not expecting strong or severe storms. Low temperatures only dropping into the lower 60s for Saturday morning. We think most locations could easily record over an inch of rain with some spots along and north of I-20/59 recording between 1-2 inches of rain. Rain will likely move out of Central Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening. We’ll stay mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Once the front moves through Saturday afternoon, temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s. Winds will also become breezy at times with west winds at 10-15 mph.
SATURDAY FOOTBALL: Showers will be possible at the Alabama, Auburn, and UAB games. The wettest game will likely occur in Auburn as rain will be possible between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alabama Crimson Tide could see a few showers early in their game, but they will likely trend dry by the second half of their game. UAB could see a few showers, but I think most of the game will be dry with temperatures cooling into the 50s with breezy west winds at 10-15 mph. Grab the poncho if you plan on attending the games this weekend! Cool Sunday: Behind the rain, we will find temperatures cooling down into the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday morning. Highs will only climb into the mid to upper 50s Sunday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.
RAIN NEXT WEEK: Next week is a busy travel week as people visit family and friends for Thanksgiving. Plan on the chance to see showers Tuesday evening with a few light showers possible Wednesday and Thursday. Models continue to show different solutions for next week. The latest models keep the heaviest rain to our west through next Thursday. There’s potential we could see higher rainfall totals as we approach Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. At this time, models simply don’t agree on where the axis of rain will set up. We do think that temperatures will remain near or slightly above average going into next week with high temperatures in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. There’s a chance we could see highs in the 70s by next weekend. The last week of November may end up well above average!
