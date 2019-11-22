Expect to see extra State Troopers on the roads this Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you don’t want to be late bringing the turkey to the Thanksgiving feast, Alabama State troopers remind you to pay extra attention to the roadways over the weekend.
With large volumes of people travelling, ALEA says to expect heavy delays starting Friday and lasting until the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
Corporal Steve Smith, with ALEA says troopers will be on the roads looking for people speeding, texting while driving, following too closely, driving while intoxicated, and other traffic violations.
“It makes paying attention that much more important. We hope that we don’t work a single fatality but with a number of cars on the road, we do expect crashes," he says.
According to Smith, ALEA troopers have worked 29,000 crashes this year. That is the most within five years.
All available state troopers will be working Thanksgiving weekend, many taking on extra hours at both ends of their shift.
