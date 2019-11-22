Dr. Autumm Jeter named superintendent of Bessemer City Schools, outlines goals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City Schools has named Dr. Autumn Jeter as the new superintendent, and she’s excited to lead and build.
“There is so much work for us to do, [We’re] going to make phenomenal gains and that excites me,” said Dr. Jeter.
She acknowledges the work starts with getting 2 schools off the state’s failing list; Abrams Elementary and Bessemer City High.
“We recognize where we are and that’s a reality that we have schools on the failing list. We will address it. Look at their academic break down and see where they are and again develop plans. Get the right people in place in order to address deficiencies. But we are going to make change,” said Dr. Jeter.
Dr. Jeter says she wants to look at all student performance data to figure out how each school can improve, enhance the system’s career technical program, and offer more professional development for administrators.
She says the positive change extends to all schools.
There had been concerns from parents about the closure of Greenwood School. Jeter says that once she is officially superintendent, she plans to sit down with board members to get updates on the school and see how the system should move forward.
Students and teachers will welcome Dr. Jeter after they return from the holiday break.
