Cincinnati Children’s admits to drug dosage mix-up

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center representatives confirmed that a number of patients received an overdose of a certain type of medication. And we learned this happened for one family 54 times over a three-week stretch.
One-year-old Finn was born with a " few unique challenges" according to his mom and dad, who post regularly on a Facebook page dedicated to their son.
Finn was born with Down Syndrome and a heart defect. His dad says his son takes Clonidine to manage his blood pressure.
Last week, Finn’s parents said they were told by hospital staff that he received an extreme overdose of that medication.
They said their son received 10 times the amount he normally receives 41 times.
How did that happen?
Finn’s parents say “a batch of Clonidine made ten times stronger than it was supposed to in the hospital pharmacy”
We reached out to Finn’s parents Thursday as they made their way to Cincinnati Children’s.
As you can imagine, they have a lot on their plates and said they were not available to talk with us.
His dad did share this in a recent Facebook post. “We are so incredibly angry right now”.
Finn’s parents say they only found out about the major mix-up because of another parent who noticed something was off with their kid.
Cincinnati Children’s confirmed the incidents.
They sent us this statement which reads in part:
“Recently, Cincinnati Children’s discovered that a number of patients received an incorrectly compounded medication, clonidine. Upon discovery, this incorrectly compounded clonidine was identified and pulled from use.”
You can read Cincinnati Children’s full statement here:
Finn, according to his parents is doing OK.
Finn’s dad went on to say in that Facebook post that they met with management and they “feel heard..for now”.
Finn’s parents want this to be clear..they say their son’s day to day care team is “amazing”.
In that same Facebook post, they thanked all health care professionals for the work they do.
Finn’s parents said they believe they have another responsibility now..in addition to caring for their son, it’s making sure this never happens to another family.
Finn’s parents said they don’t plan to sue or call for anyone to be fired.
