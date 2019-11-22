Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport holiday travel tips

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For those of you not driving to your destination this holiday season, you’re not alone.
An estimated 30.6 million people are expected to fly to see their loved ones.
Airport officials say 35,000 of those people are expected to travel through Birmingham-Shuttlesworth airport starting Friday.
The airport is sharing some do’s and don’ts to help you get where you’re going without any major hiccups.
Travelers are encouraged to:
Plan ahead
• Check with your airline for any schedule changes before arriving at the airport and sign up for flight status alerts.
• Print boarding passes prior to arrival or plan for mobile boarding. Contact your airline for specific instructions.
• Dress for travel. Wear comfortable clothing and easily removable shoes to move quickly through TSA screening at the checkpoint.
• Daily parking is available in the Airport Parking Deck for $12/day or in the Economy Lot for $10/day. Free shuttle service is available from the Economy Parking Lot.
• Don’t circle the airport. Use Hourly parking in the Airport Parking Deck to greet passengers at baggage claim or use the Cell Phone Lot to wait for passengers to arrive.
Pack smart
• Start with an empty bag and review TSA’s prohibited items list for both carry-on and checked baggage. If using a baggage lock, use one that’s TSA approved.
• Pack items in layers (shoes one layer, clothes one layer, electronics one layer, etc.) to help Transportation Security Officers see what’s in your bag. For the best packing practices, visit www.tsa.gov.
• Place all medicines and valuables, such as jewelry and laptop computers, in carry-on baggage.
• Remember TSA’s 3-1-1 guidelines and place bag with liquids, gels and aerosols in the front pocket of your carry-on for easy accessibility.
• Firearms are only allowed in checked baggage and must be unloaded, placed in a locked, hard-sided container and declared to your airline.
Arrive early
• Arrive at least two hours prior to departure to allow plenty of time for parking, luggage check-in, security screening, concession and retail lines before arriving at your gate.
• Relax and enjoy a taste of Birmingham’s unique local flavor, along with nationally renowned brands in the terminal before your flight.
