Thompson ready for rematch vs. Hoover in 7A semifinals

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Thompson Warriors will host Hoover in a 7A semifinal rematch Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week. This is the third straight year the Warriors and Bucs will face off in the semis. Thompson won the regular season match-up 48-30 on Sept. 6, but the team that has won the regular season game the last two years ended up falling short in the semis.
“Each game has its own identity and we tell our kids that this game will have a different identity. Will it go the same way as far as the pace of that game? I don’t think so, but it depends on Hoover and what they’re game plan is but ours don’t change,” Thompson Head Coach Mark Freeman said.
This is Thompson’s sixth meeting with Hoover in the last three seasons. The Warriors are averaging 43.6 points per game led by quarterback Sawyer Pate. “We worked out on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and every day during the off season, and just building my chemistry with my receivers has helped and is what has led us to being so good,” Pate said.
If Thompson wins, it’ll be the Warriors second straight trip to the 7A State Championship game and second time ever in program history. “If you don’t beat Hoover, then you don’t deserve to be in the state championship game,” Pate added.
You can catch the full Hoover vs. Thompson recap Friday night on Sideline starting at 10:25 p.m.
