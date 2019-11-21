Texas Roadhouse: Mashed potatoes

Mashed potatoes
Ingredients:
Idaho Potatoes 2 lbs.
Butter or margarine (butter preferred) 4 oz.
Milk 6½ oz.
Salt ½ tsp.
Pepper ¼ tsp.
Directions:
· Thoroughly wash your potatoes in the sink.
· Peel your potatoes leaving the desired amount of skin on the potato. Remove all the skin if you would like.
· Using a knife and cutting board, cut the potatoes into smaller pieces. (This will allow the potatoes to cook more evenly and quickly.)
· Once all potatoes are cut, place them in the large pot and cover with cold water. (Bring level of water to just above the top of the potatoes.)
· Bring water to a boil and turn down to medium heat.
· Cook potatoes until fork tender.
· Once potatoes are cooked, dump them into a colander to drain the water.
· After water has drained well, place the potatoes back into the large pot.
· Add butter or margarine along with milk to the cooked potatoes.
· Mix well with wire whisk or electric whisk until the desired consistency is reached.
· Using a rubber spatula, fold in the salt and pepper and stir well to incorporate.
Options:
Cheesy Potatoes: At the end of step two add ½ to 1 cup of your favorite shredded cheese when folding in the salt and pepper.
Garlic Potatoes: At the end of step two add 1 to 1 ½ tablespoons of fresh chopped garlic when folding in the salt and pepper.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.