Texas Roadhouse: Mashed potatoes
By WBRC Staff | November 21, 2019 at 1:38 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 1:38 PM

Ingredients:

Idaho Potatoes 2 lbs.

Butter or margarine (butter preferred) 4 oz.

Milk 6½ oz.

Salt ½ tsp.

Pepper ¼ tsp.

Directions:

· Thoroughly wash your potatoes in the sink.

· Peel your potatoes leaving the desired amount of skin on the potato. Remove all the skin if you would like.

· Using a knife and cutting board, cut the potatoes into smaller pieces. (This will allow the potatoes to cook more evenly and quickly.)

· Once all potatoes are cut, place them in the large pot and cover with cold water. (Bring level of water to just above the top of the potatoes.)

· Bring water to a boil and turn down to medium heat.

· Cook potatoes until fork tender.

· Once potatoes are cooked, dump them into a colander to drain the water.

· After water has drained well, place the potatoes back into the large pot.

· Add butter or margarine along with milk to the cooked potatoes.

· Mix well with wire whisk or electric whisk until the desired consistency is reached.

· Using a rubber spatula, fold in the salt and pepper and stir well to incorporate.

Options:

Cheesy Potatoes: At the end of step two add ½ to 1 cup of your favorite shredded cheese when folding in the salt and pepper.

Garlic Potatoes: At the end of step two add 1 to 1 ½ tablespoons of fresh chopped garlic when folding in the salt and pepper.

