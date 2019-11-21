Tarrant police looking for men who stole 12-pack of Faygo soda

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant police are looking for three men who apparently had a thirst for the sugary soda, Faygo.
Police say early Thursday morning the men came to the Big Boys convenience store on Jefferson Boulevard in a white Ford Ranger. They tied a chain from the Ranger to the front door of the business and then pulled the door off the hinges using the truck.
One of the men went in the store and stole a 12-pack of Faygo soda and left.
Anyone with information on the suspects in the case are asked to contact Tarrant Police at 205-849-2811
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.