Tarrant police looking for men who stole 12-pack of Faygo soda

Three men stole a 12-pack of Faygo from a convenience store in Tarrant. (Source: James Butterbrodt)
By WBRC Staff | November 21, 2019 at 12:12 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 12:12 PM

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant police are looking for three men who apparently had a thirst for the sugary soda, Faygo.

Three men stole a 12-pack of Faygo from a convenience store in Tarrant. (Source: Tarrant PD)

Police say early Thursday morning the men came to the Big Boys convenience store on Jefferson Boulevard in a white Ford Ranger. They tied a chain from the Ranger to the front door of the business and then pulled the door off the hinges using the truck.

Tarrant PD say 3 men used a Ford Ranger to break into a convenience store. (Source: Tarrant PD)

One of the men went in the store and stole a 12-pack of Faygo soda and left.

Anyone with information on the suspects in the case are asked to contact Tarrant Police at 205-849-2811

