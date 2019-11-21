1 officer injured, 3 suspects in custody after shooting at North B’ham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in north Birmingham Wednesday evening.
According to Birmingham police, at approximately 9:40 p.m., two north precinct officers approached a vehicle in the parking lot.
As the officers approached, the suspects left the vehicle and began to fire shots at the officers.
One of the officer grazed and treated on the scene.
Three suspects are in custody and a weapon was recovered from the scene.
The suspects are all male but have not otherwise been identified.
This is a developing story please check back for updates.
