Search for Aniah continues and getting help

OPELIKA, Ala. (WBRC) - Texas EquuSearch is continuing to organize its search efforts to locate Aniah Blanchard.
“I’ve had a total of between 20 and 25 individuals with ATV’s to show up. I think it’s phenomenal this community is non-stop,” David Rader with Texas EquuSearch said.
Thursday two members of the Hanceville Police Department went to Auburn to help Texas EquuSearch with their search.
“It’s sad thing it’s happens frequently. I’m not sure how we can help but we are glad to do it,” Hanceville Police Chief Robert Long said.
The search area includes checking areas off the interstate between Auburn and Montgomery about 50 miles. “There is a lot of real estate. In the past two weeks we have been involved in this, we know where she is NOT,” Rader said.
Rader said they have people from Ohio and Tennessee taking part in their work. Rader added he may have to leave this weekend but he says they will work with the volunteers left behind.
“Everybody we work with, we are trying to teach them to how to do thing literally properly."
He said they are continuing to coordinate with the task force that has been put together to locate Aniah. They are checking out specific areas law enforcement tells them to examine.
