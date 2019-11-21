Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Brady Watson!
Brady is a senior at Thorsby High School with a 4.26 GPA. He is Senior Class President, a Rotary Youth Leader, and a recipient of the Saban Team Award for football. In addition, he volunteers through his local church and with the Alabama Axman. His leadership and excellent character show both in and out of the classroom.
Brady, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
