Residents concerned about growing number of coyotes in Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents say that seeing a coyote in Gardendale is not uncommon. However, Misti Boakle, a Gardendale resident, says seeing a number of them in the daytime in her yard and around the neighborhood is starting to cause alarm.
“We see them all of the time. Mostly in the evening but they have been in our yard as early as 2 o’clock in the afternoon,” she said.
Boackle says her chickens have suddenly disappeared. She’s scared they were taken by coyotes. She says she’s also driven down main street and nearly struck a coyote.
“Yeah. They are not shy.”
The greater Birmingham Humane Society says they have received some complaints about coyotes in the Gardendale area. They say homeowners should not try and handle this on their own. One recent Facebook post mentioned someone used a gun to chase them off.
“If they notice a coyote behaving erratically, they can call an animal control officer and we’ll come in to check it out. But please don’t shoot. You can hurt someone else. You don’t want to kill an innocent coyote,” says Christy Nix Moorer of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.
Boakle says she has been keeping a closer eye on her pets. She can tell that the coyote population is growing.
“You can hear them at night sometimes. You can hear them back there howling making themselves known,” she said.
The Humane Society suggests to make loud noises to run them off and do not hesitate to give them a call if there is a threat.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.