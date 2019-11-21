PG&E restoring power to thousands in California

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, a firefighter battles the Maria Fire in Somis, Calif. The CEO of the nation's largest utility is expected to face angry California lawmakers over the company's decision to turn off power for millions of people to prevent its outdated equipment from starting wildfires. Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. CEO Bill Johnson is scheduled to testify during a Legislative oversight hearing on Monday, Nov. 18, at the state Capitol. Lawmakers have repeatedly criticized the bankrupt company for leaving millions of people in the dark for days at a time during dry, windy weather events in October. (Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Fire/AP)