Miles College leaves for Div. II Playoffs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time since 2012, Miles College is headed back to the NCAA Division II Playoffs. The Golden Bears left Thursday morning to travel to North Carolina for the first round as they take on Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) on Saturday. This is the Golden Bears second playoff berth in program history, and Head Coach Reginald Ruffin believes it’s a huge milestone for the program.
“The final goal is to win the national championship. In order to do that, you just have to take it one game at a time, one round at a time, and so this is real big for the city of Fairfield - for what all Fairfield has been through, we’re doing it for our community and for everyone,” Ruffin said.
The Golden Bears have never won a playoff game, but hope to make history Saturday with a win over Lenoir-Rhyne. Kickoff is set for noon.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.