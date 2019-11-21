Metro Diner: Biscuits & gravy

Biscuits & gravy
Ingredients:
Sausage Gravy
2 cups Margarine, melted
2 ½ cups Flour
1 Gallon Milk
1 TBS Salt
1 TBS Pepper
2 ½ pounds Pork Sausage
As needed - Your favorite biscuits, make them or go out and buy some!
1. Break up Pork Sausage and press flat on a baking sheet. Cook thoroughly and set aside.
2. In a large sauce pan, melt margarine. Then, over medium heat, gradually add flour, stirring constantly.
3. Cook for 1 minute or until it starts to thicken.
4. Stir in milk slowly. Add salt and pepper.
5. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
6. Thoroughly crumble the sausage to ¼ inch pieces and stir into sauce, including all of the rendered fat from the cook process.
Break open two biscuits and place in the bottom of a large bowl. Cover in sausage gravy. Enjoy!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.