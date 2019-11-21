Metro Diner: Biscuits & gravy

November 21, 2019

Biscuits & gravy

Ingredients:

Sausage Gravy

2 cups Margarine, melted

2 ½ cups Flour

1 Gallon Milk

1 TBS Salt

1 TBS Pepper

2 ½ pounds Pork Sausage

As needed - Your favorite biscuits, make them or go out and buy some!

1. Break up Pork Sausage and press flat on a baking sheet. Cook thoroughly and set aside.

2. In a large sauce pan, melt margarine. Then, over medium heat, gradually add flour, stirring constantly.

3. Cook for 1 minute or until it starts to thicken.

4. Stir in milk slowly. Add salt and pepper.

5. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

6. Thoroughly crumble the sausage to ¼ inch pieces and stir into sauce, including all of the rendered fat from the cook process.

Break open two biscuits and place in the bottom of a large bowl. Cover in sausage gravy. Enjoy!

