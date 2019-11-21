Jefferson County Schools names new superintendent

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County’s school system has a new superintendent.
Dr. Walter B. Gonsoulin Jr. was hired by the board Thursday. He served as Jefferson County’s deputy superintendent for two years as well as the interim superintendent.
Dr. Gonsoulin has been an educator for over twenty years. He has served in various educational capacities. Some of those areas include an elementary 5th and 6th grade teacher, a physical education teacher for grades 4-6, an assistant principal of a middle school, a principal, an assistant director of a career and technology center, an assistant professor, an assistant superintendent for the Starkville School District located in Starkville, MS., and superintendent for the Fairfield School System in Fairfield, AL.
He is a native of New Iberia, LA and married with two children. He received a B.A. degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and majored in Interpersonal Counseling and Communications. He also received a second B.A. from the University of Southwestern Louisiana majoring in Elementary Education. He then pursued and obtained his M.Ed. in administration and supervision of education from Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA. His quest for educational attainment eventually led him to Mississippi State University where he successfully completed a Ph.D. program in the field of curriculum and instruction.
“It is an honor to serve this great school district as superintendent. I want to thank everyone for all they have done and I am looking forward to expanding the educational opportunities for our 36,000 students,” said Dr. Gonsoulin.
