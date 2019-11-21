Jefferson County Schools names new superintendent

He is a native of New Iberia, LA and married with two children. He received a B.A. degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and majored in Interpersonal Counseling and Communications. He also received a second B.A. from the University of Southwestern Louisiana majoring in Elementary Education. He then pursued and obtained his M.Ed. in administration and supervision of education from Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA. His quest for educational attainment eventually led him to Mississippi State University where he successfully completed a Ph.D. program in the field of curriculum and instruction.