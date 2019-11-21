Hoover football to open next season in the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover High School football team will play their first game of the 2020 season at the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta, in the Corky Bell Classic.
The game will be Saturday August 22.
The Bucs will be the first out-of-Georgia team to play in the Corky Kell Classic in it’s 29 year history.
“Getting non-region games has gotten tougher and tougher each year, especially in state. This opportunity will be challenging but a blessing,” said Andy Urban with Hoover Athletics.
