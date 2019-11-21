HABD: Crime down 7% in housing communities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite the kidnapping of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney a month ago, authorities say crime is down in all of Birmingham’s public housing communities.
The Housing Authority of Birmingham reports crime over the past three years is down over 7% in all of its 14 public housing communities. HABD says that's due in part to its partnership with Birmingham police and its residents. Over the past few months, over a dozen BPD officers have been making extra patrols throughout the housing communities.
"Police officers are doing what we call street sweeps, checking licenses and making sure individuals who are on property should be on property, making sure there are no drugs, and making sure all policies are enforced,” Ken Foreman, HABD’s Director of Public Safety said.
BPD sent us a chart showing homicides, aggravated assaults and theft are down year-to-year in the housing communities. Foreman says HABD’s new, community safety partnership unit is also playing a role in reducing crime. It’s focusing on community policing.
"Officers are going door-to-door speaking with residents, introducing themselves and becoming a part of the community. We’re educating our community about gun violence, cyber bullying and other aspects of crime as well. We believe when our community is educated, then they know what to do in times of need,” Foreman said.
This new safety effort comes in part after four-year-old Jurnee Coleman died over the summer after being struck by a stray bullet in her Gate City home. Then months later, 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was kidnapped from Tom Brown Village.
Foreman says HABD and its partners are working night and day to make sure people have a safe place to live.
"When it comes to crime, our goal is not to manage crime on our property. We want to eliminate that crime all together,” Foreman said.
Foreman says more surveillance cameras and license plate readers will be installed in the housing communities. He also wants to implement the safe path program so that children have a safe passage to and from school.
