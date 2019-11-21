Foundry Ministries Auto Center needs your old cars, trucks, even boats

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the season of giving and Foundry Ministries Auto Center needs your help.
This year alone, they’re down about 76 vehicles. That’s about $100,000 of revenue that not only goes to the Foundry Ministries, but also helps program’s men and women learn the skills they need to enter the workforce.
The Auto Center will take your old car, truck, van, or even boat, and they don’t have to be in running condition.
“If you were to ask the guys in our program what these cars actually mean, it’s not about the cars,” said Auto Center general manager Kimberly Spitzer. “They’ve all made a commitment to make a change in their lives, and they’ve made a commitment to make a change in these automobiles. So when they see these cars, they see not only their future, but the future of the men and women who come through our program after them.”
Now, you can easily go on their website and click donate or shop to see what’s available for sale.
