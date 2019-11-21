FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase Friday and Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Clouds have kept the temperatures from falling dramatically overnight. You will still need a jacket as most locations have dropped into the 40s this morning. A few spots have dropped into the upper 30s. We should stay mostly dry this afternoon, but we will see more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures are expected to be mild for this time of the year with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There's a small chance we could see a few stray showers in North Alabama this afternoon and evening, so don't be surprised if we see a few sprinkles in areas like Marion, Winston, Cullman, Walker, and Blount counties. South winds will continue around 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Tonight we have a small window to view an outburst of meteors from the constellation Monoceros the Unicorn. It is best to view this event between 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. CT. The window for shooting stars will likely occur around 10:45 p.m. We have the opportunity to see up to 400 shooting stars per hour. You’ll need to look east and avoid city lights. Clouds will be around, so it is possible that areas in west Alabama might not be able to view this event. We will cross our fingers and hope that we can see a partial clearing from the sky. Temperatures will likely be in the 50s during this hour.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next weather system will begin to develop to our west today and tomorrow. Clouds will increase tomorrow giving us a mostly cloudy sky. Showers will be possible during the morning and into the evening hours. Rain chance Friday around 50%. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°F. I think rain chances increase Friday night and continues into Saturday. The latest models have slowed the system down showing a good chance for widespread showers across Central Alabama Saturday morning and ending in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will likely climb into the low to mid-60s with temperatures dropping into the 50s behind the front Saturday evening.
SATURDAY FOOTBALL: Showers will be possible at the Alabama, Auburn, and UAB games. The wettest game will likely occur in Auburn as rain will be possible between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alabama will have their best chance for rain during the first half of their game. UAB will have to deal with widely scattered showers early in the game, but conditions will likely trend drier by the second half. Grab the poncho if you plan on attending the games this weekend!
COOL SUNDAY: Behind the rain, we will find temperatures cooling down into the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday morning. Highs will only climb into the mid to upper 50s Sunday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.
RAIN NEXT WEEK: Next week is a busy travel week as people visit family and friends for Thanksgiving. Plan on rain moving into our area Tuesday with a few light showers possible Wednesday and Thursday. Models continue to show different solutions for next week, but there’s a chance we could some unsettled weather across parts of the Southeast. Models also show temperatures warming up into the 60s. There’s a chance we could see highs in the 70s by next weekend. The last week of November may end up on the mild side!
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app for the latest weather information.
Have a great Thursday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.