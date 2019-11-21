FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase Friday and Saturday

FIRST ALERT: Tonight we have a small window to view an outburst of meteors from the constellation Monoceros the Unicorn. It is best to view this event between 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. CT. The window for shooting stars will likely occur around 10:45 p.m. We have the opportunity to see up to 400 shooting stars per hour. You’ll need to look east and avoid city lights. Clouds will be around, so it is possible that areas in west Alabama might not be able to view this event. We will cross our fingers and hope that we can see a partial clearing from the sky. Temperatures will likely be in the 50s during this hour.