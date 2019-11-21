Country star Sam Hunt arrested for DUI after driving wrong way down road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBRC) – Country singer and former University of Alabama at Birmingham quarterback Sam Hunt was arrested Thursday morning in Nashville and charged with driving under the influence and an open container violation.
According to his arrest affidavit, officers were alerted to a person driving south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway near Ben Allen Road. Metro police officers found a car matching the description of the wrong-way driver and started following. Officers reported the driver, “had difficulty staying in the lane of travel and crossed the center divide several times before a stop was initiated,” according to the affidavit.
The driver, later identified as Hunt, had red bloodshot and watery eyes and two empty beers next to him, officers reported. The affidavit also says Hunt initially tried to hand officers his credit card and passport as his ID sat on his lap.
According to his arrest affidavit, Hunt admitted to drinking alcohol “recently” and complied to the Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) and a breath test. The arresting officer reported Hunt showed “several signs of impairment on all tests conducted.” The breath test showed a final result of .173, according to his arrest affidavit.
The SFST was captured on the officer’s dash camera but it will not be publicly released until the case is adjudicated, according to Metro Nashville Police Department’s public records policy.
This is Hunt’s first criminal charge in Davidson County. Based on Tennessee’s sentencing guidelines, Hunt could face:
- 48 hours up to 11 months, 29 days for offenders in violation of 55-10-401
- License revocation for 1 year - Restricted License available
- $350-$1,500 fine
- Drug and Alcohol Treatment may be required at the judge's discretion
Hunt has a court appearance schedule for January 2020.
Hunt played for the UAB Blazers from 2005 until 2008, when he graduated with a bachelor of arts in economics.
