B’ham child raising money to give care packages to homeless for Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When a lot of children are focused on what they're getting for Christmas, a young Birmingham boy is working to help people who are homeless.
9-year-old Ethan Hill is raising money to buy sleeping bags for those forced to sleep on the streets. His goal is to raise enough money for 100 sleeping bags and care packages. This is the third year Ethan has spent his holidays helping the homeless. He says he got the idea after seeing a person sleeping under a bridge while on his way to school.
“So many people are sleeping on the ground or they are on mattresses with nothing to cover them up. They just have the clothes on their backs,’’ said Ethan. “So, (my parents and I) tried to figure out something that they could help them stay warm and that they could take with them.’’
In 2018 when Ethan was 8-years-old, he bought 50 sleeping bags for the homeless in Birmingham. They barely had time to get out of the car when they pulled up to Linn Park before the bags were snapped up in 2 minutes.
This year, Ethan said he wants to make sure more people get help. His uncle set up a fundraiser on Facebook for him in October, and Ethan said the response has been good. He said he’s close to reaching his sleeping bag goal but is still in need of items for his care packages. He plans to distribute them on Sunday, Dec. 22 in Linn Park.
Ethan said he is still in need of the following for the care packages:
Hats
Gloves
Socks
Gallon-sized Ziploc bags
Snacks
Toiletries
The deadline to make donations for sleeping bags is December 1st. THe deadline to donate items for the care packages is December 13th.
For more information call his mother, Ebony Hill, at 205-240-9004.
