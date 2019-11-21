Arrest made in arson at Hoover home

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police have made an arrest in an arson in Scout Trace.
Authorities say the fire last month in the 5400 block of Scout Trace Lane was intentionally set. The owner was not at home, but his dog was and did not survive.
Investigators gathered evidence and reviewed surveillance footage from the victim’s home as well as footage from other homes in the area.
William Boglin Jr. turned himself in to Hoover police Wednesday. He was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail where he posted bond.
He is charged with second-degree arson and first-degree animal cruelty.
Anyone who has information about this case, is asked to call Detective Joe Nickelson at 205-444-7620 or Detective James Hester at 205-444-7580. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
