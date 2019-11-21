American’s receiving record number of robocalls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Americans received a record 5.7 million robocalls during the month of October.
That’s according to robocall blocking app Youmail.
“If there was one singular issue that I would tell you I get asked more about, or when I go to speak, it's robocalls,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall.
Marshall adds that he has been working with attorney generals from other states and the Federal Communications Commission to fight the problem.
There is something you can do though. Some providers and cell phone companies have started taking steps to help consumers.
For example, with the latest operating system from Apple, Iphone users can block calls not in their contacts.
Simply open your “settings,” go to “phone” and then scroll down and turn on the “Silence Unknown Caller” feature.
“If you have not called the number before, or it’s not in your contacts, it will send it to voicemail. Then if you have a conversation with that person, it will recognize it the next time,” said Steve Hines, Co-Founder of ThreatAdvice.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.