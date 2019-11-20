Trussville Police adding chaplain program

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Often when officers go to a scene, it’s the worst day of someone’s life.
The new chaplain program with the Trussville Police department is designed to help those suffering and support those who serve.
The idea started with a question - rooted in tragedy.
“With Wytasha Carter, when I saw that I immediately started thinking,” said Pastor Derrick Jordan, Hope Everlasting Ministry, “What if that happened in our town? How would we handle something like that?”
The answer was a call to action.
“We want Trussville to be the best place that it can possibly be. Part of that is working through the police department,” said Pastor Steven Strange, Trussville First United Methodist.
Several Trussville pastors are working closely with the police department as part of a new chaplain program. They’ll be on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to crime scenes.
“I’ve been at scenes and I’d be like, ‘It’d be nice to have someone that these people could talk to’ because these people are hurting,” said Chief Eric Rush, Trussville Police.
“A lot of times an officer, they’ve got to take reports, calls, they’ve got to do everything which leaves the victims or sometimes the victim’s family by themselves. That allows us to come alongside them to talk and pray,” said Pastor Strange.
The pastors will also work with officers - because although they’re trained to deal with the worst - it doesn’t make it easy.
“Police officers see all kinds of stuff that nobody wants to deal with. That kind of weighs on your spirit, on your soul, and it can mentally affect you,” said Chief Rush.
The pastors will complete some training before they start working with law enforcement. The program is set to officially start in January. If you are interested in serving as a chaplain, contact the police department. Pastors are from all faith based backgrounds.
