Re-development efforts reignited for Banks School property

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is taking a more aggressive approach at getting rid of blight many people have complained about for over a decade.
The city is asking developers to come in and transform the Banks school property from an eyesore to an asset. The new Request for Proposals is more detailed than the last one released about 2 years ago. This one asks developers to get specific about how they would revitalize the property and if they have the money to do it.
The city says they are looking for a developer to bring a project that can transform the east lake community. Neighbors have told us they’d like more retail space or affordable housing. District 2 Councilor Hunter Williams says he hopes to be able to have an update no later than March.
“I want to move as fast as possible on this project. With that being said, it’s not worth it to cut any corners. I want to make sure this project is actually an asset to the south East Lake neighborhood. I want it to continue to drive home values up and continue to help the entire revitalization that’s going on in that neighborhood,” said Councilor Williams.
Developers have from now until December 30th to submit proposals.
