Organization in Bessemer serving up Thanksgiving dinner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Thanksgiving holiday started early in Bessemer as a local organization provided a full meal for those who often find it hard to make ends meet.
"We’re blessed by the best. We’re having a good time here and I thank the Lord for a place to come and eat,” says Guadalupe DeLeon of Bessemer
For over 25 years, the Foundry Mission has served a traditional holiday meal to these disadvantaged individuals and families. While most of us are getting ready to surround ourselves with loved ones for Thanksgiving, not everyone has a home to go to.
“For almost 50 years now, the Bessemer rescue mission became the Foundry years later, and for almost half of a century we’ve been serving the people in the local community in a variety of ways. And today that way that we are doing that is through providing a Thanksgiving meal for them and their families,” said Micah Andrews, CEO of The Foundry Ministries.
These 168 in attendance say thank you to The Foundry Mission and its volunteers, who will also go door to door to give an additional 100 meals for those who could not make here for the gathering.
“You all have a blessed day. God bless you on Thanksgiving and every day,” said DeLeon.
