Jaguar cubs’ names revealed ahead of their public debut at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two jaguar cubs are making their public debut Wednesday at the Memphis Zoo and we have finally learned their names.
Memphis Zoo hosted a naming contest with name options of Gigi and Izzy, Vida and Frida, and Lulu and Bella. The results are in and the cubs are now known as Lulu and Bella!
Lulu and Bella were born at the zoo in October and are the cubs of Diego and Philomena.
WMC Action News 5 learned the meaning behind the pair’s name after the reveal -- they’re a tribute to longtime Zoo Keeper Louie Bell who passed away in April.
Bell trained the first Tom the Tiger and was with Memphis Zoo from 1971 to 2017.
