It’s all about rock 'n’ roll for the Jasper HS band

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - When the Jasper High School Viking Band hits the field, the crowd can’t help but start singing! That’s what happens when the group performs a mashup of famous rock tunes.
The 175-member band strikes up a chord of “Don’t Stop Believin',” along with “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Creep,” and “Freebird,” and the entire stadium has to feel a step back in time. Jason Lipscomb is the Band Director at Jasper High School and has been in that position for four years.
“It’s been a fun halftime show and the kids have stepped up to the challenge,” said Lipscomb. “We don’t focus on the show or the competition, we focus on the individuals in the band and putting them in a position to play at their very best every time.”
The band has done that based on the group having claimed the title of state champs the last two years.
The Jasper High School Viking Band will be showcased Friday during Sideline at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News.
