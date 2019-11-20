Hoover football looking to get its swagger back vs. Thompson

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - For the third straight season, Hoover will face Thompson in the Class 7A semifinals this Friday for our Sideline Game of the Week. The winner of this game will advance to the 7A State Championship game on Dec. 4.
“My message to the team is the past will make you angry and will make you regret a lot of things, and the future will make you have anxiety and stress, but the moment is what we have to find peace in, and that’s where we have to find where our focus is right now,” said Hoover Head Coach Josh Niblett.
Hoover lost to Thompson 48-30 during the regular season after Bucs quarterback Robby Ashford broke his foot in the second half. The Ole Miss commit was out for the rest of the regular season, but returned to the field two weeks ago for the playoffs.
“I feel great. Just being able to get out there with my guys and my brothers. It was my senior year and I saw it as an opportunity to come back and make something happen,” Ashford said.
Since Ashford’s return, he’s thrown five touchdown passes and ran for the game-winning touchdown in overtime.
“I have to go out there and play. We’ve lost the last two. That’s in the back of our mind and we look forward to Friday. Losing the last two just put something in your mouth. I mean, when we lost in the semis, I didn’t get over and I still haven’t gotten over it,” Ashford added.
If Hoover wins, the Bucs will advance to the state championship game for the 17th time since 2000.
You can catch the recap of Hoover vs. Thompson Friday night on Sideline starting at 10:25 p.m.
