FIRST ALERT: Enjoy plenty of sunshine Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting the day with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures are mostly in the 30s so you will want to grab a coat before you walk outside. Today is going to be a beautiful afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s. We will see a mostly sunny sky with northerly winds at 5-10 mph.
WEATHER RADIO PROGRAMMING TODAY: The WBRC First Alert Weather Team will be hosting a weather radio programming event at the Handy TV and Appliance store in Clanton this afternoon. You can purchase weather radios and get them programmed by our weather team from 11am to 6pm. Come on out to Chilton County this Wednesday. We we would love to see you there!
THURSDAY: Thursday is shaping up to be mostly dry. Clouds will likely increase from west to east throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to climb above average with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°F. We are introducing a small chance for an isolated showers late Thursday evening and Thursday night for parts of northwest Alabama. For now, plan on a dry Thursday for most of Central Alabama.
NEXT BIG THING: Clouds and moisture will likely increase Thursday into Friday morning. Southerly flow will provide us with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s Friday morning and highs near 70°F Friday afternoon. The latest models have slowed down the forward progression of the front which means our rain chances may extend later in the day on Saturday. As of now, plan for rain moving in Friday night and continuing through Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will likely warm up into the low to mid 60s Saturday. Rain should be out of here by Saturday evening. The sky will likely clear and allow temperatures to drop into the low to mid 40s Sunday morning.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Sunday and Monday is looking dry and sunny. Temperatures in the afternoon will likely remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
POTENT STORM NEXT WEEK: Models are hinting at a potent weather system developing across the Plains next Tuesday and Wednesday. We are looking at a good chance for scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms next Tuesday into Wednesday. Models continue to show additional rain chances as we head into Thanksgiving and Black Friday. If you plan on traveling across the country next week, be weather aware. We could see delays in parts of the Midwest and Northeast.
