FIRST ALERT: Enjoy plenty of sunshine Wednesday

NEXT BIG THING: Clouds and moisture will likely increase Thursday into Friday morning. Southerly flow will provide us with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s Friday morning and highs near 70°F Friday afternoon. The latest models have slowed down the forward progression of the front which means our rain chances may extend later in the day on Saturday. As of now, plan for rain moving in Friday night and continuing through Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will likely warm up into the low to mid 60s Saturday. Rain should be out of here by Saturday evening. The sky will likely clear and allow temperatures to drop into the low to mid 40s Sunday morning.