“60 Days In” series to take place in Etowah County Jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A popular cable reality series will spend its sixth season at the Etowah County Detention Center.
The show “60 Days In,” which in previous seasons took place in Indiana and even in Atlanta, has shot a season’s worth of video at the Gadsden facility, beginning with the day Jonathan Horton was sworn in as sheriff.
A&E mae the announcement that the show had been renewed for a sixth season and would set in Gadsden Tuesday, just as Horton was breaking the news to his staff. The presence of camera crews was explained to staff as people working on a documentary.
This season of "60 Days In" follows seven people who volunteer to go undercover as inmates to expose problems in the jail.
One of those problems was jail contraband, which resulted in a shakedown we first told you about last January. The “60 Days In” crew was present at the news conference where Horton announced the shakedown.
Sheriff Horton says the show's presence helped expose a number of problems. He says six correctional officers were fired, and eleven more resigned, as a result of the series being shot in the jail.
“We made a tremendous amount of change, within the jail. We learned a lot about some weaknesses we had and some areas that contraband and drugs were getting into the jail, that otherwise we would’ve never known,” Horton said.
Horton says he doesn't expect the series to portray the Gadsden area in a negative light. He also says some 600 inmates and a number of deputies signed consent forms allowing themselves to be shown in the series, and the ones who didn't will be shown with blurred faces.
Previous seasons took place in Jeffersonville, Indiana; Florence, Arizona; and Atlanta, Georgia.
The series premieres on the A & E network, January 2.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.