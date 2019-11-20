Birmingham Water Works: “Our Billing System is Adequate”

“Out of 2.5 million meter reads a year by a person, you’re liable to have some misreads or mistakes,” said BWWB spokesperson Rick Jackson. “What I’m saying to you is our billing system is adequate, our billing system is adequate. Sometimes there have been cases where we’ve misread your meter. We’re not saying we’re going to be perfect every time we read your meter, but we are not having an issue with our billing system. The system itself has never calculated a bill wrong, that’s what I’m saying with confidence today. "