Bill introduced to help teacher shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Senator Doug Jones has introduced a bill that he says will alleviate Alabama's teacher shortage crisis.
According to a press release the bill "would authorize competitive grants for schools to establish a "Grow Your Own" program, which recruits diverse teacher candidates from the community into the teaching profession and supports them as they work to receive a teacher certification or licensure."
Jefferson County Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin is for anything that helps in the recruitment and retention of teachers.
However, he does have some questions about the senator's proposal.
"The one thing I would wonder about is where would the funding come from? And how would it be distributed? Because all across Alabama we have an issue," he said.
Gonsoulin adds getting new teachers is a constant issue Jefferson County, and systems everywhere face. Sometimes districts are forced to use educators to teach subjects they're not certified in.
"When you don't have the specialists in those areas, you're going to see the negative results in the classroom and in student achievement," said Gonsoulin.
"Well we are very supportive of any legislation that would help combat the teacher shortage," said Willie Allen with the Alabama Education Association.
AEA already provides some programs to help recruit and retain teachers. If the bill Jones is proposing were to pass, leaders at the organization hope it would build on their efforts.
However, they also admit, it's an uphill battle.
“The teacher shortage I think has a significant impact on students. And it has a significant impact on their learning. Because we have to have the teachers in those classrooms teaching those students,” said Allen.
