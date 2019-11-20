Alabaster Mayor: We can’t afford to recycle

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - New anger from some Alabaster neighbors because recycling is no longer an option.
The city tells WBRC they had no other choice but to end the service.
According to Alabaster's mayor, Marty Handlon, the only recycling company in the metro area, Birmingham Recycling and Recovery, has increased their fees by upwards 115%.
Mayor Handlon said the city never paid for recycling, in fact, she said Birmingham Recycling and Recovery previously paid vendors to bring recyclable items to them, but changes in demand has modified the recycling model in Metro Birmingham.
Handlon sent out a letter to Alabaster residents that claimed Birmingham Recycling and Recovery is charging a minimum $65 per ton of contamination or items that can not be recycled that are mixed in with recyclable items. The fee covers taking the contamination to the county landfill, according to Handlon; she added that fee can increase to upwards $115 per ton based on the amount.
Handlon said the cities efforts to negotiate the increased fees were futile.
In addition to the increased fees, Handlon said they learned of the new fees after the new fiscal year budget had been approved and gone into effect.
“We got the new fees on October 2nd. Our new budget was approved in September and went into effect October first,” said Handlon.
Handlon said the current budget does not have enough discretionary funds to cover the recycling cost.
“It was going to be $80‚000 to $100,000 a year and so we can’t absorb that cost,” said Handlon. “We are still looking for options to provide a convenient way for our residents who are passionate about recycling.”
Some neighbors complained the city did not seek the opinions of residents. Handlon said even if the city had a meeting with public comment, they still would not be able to afford the new recycling fees.
The mayor also says city workers surveyed homes and found most residents were not properly using recycling bins. Handlon sent these pictures she says shows items like roof shingles, grass, and regular trash in recycling bins.
Handlon said the city is considering placing recycling bins throughout the area but do not plan to reinstate individual recycling at homes.
All trash will now go to the county landfill which will cost the city $22 per ton.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.