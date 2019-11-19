45-year-old man accused of sexual assault against a juvenile in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 45-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a female juvenile early Tuesday morning in Tuscaloosa.
Tuscaloosa officers said they responded to the 2500 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway on a sexual assault call.
Officers said the victim was assaulted by Richard Charles Osborn of Virginia Beach, Va.
Officers encountered Osborn as he was attempting to leave the area.
After an interview with both the victim and Osborn, Osborn was arrested on a charge of Sexual Assault First Degree, then transported to Tuscaloosa County Jail.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
