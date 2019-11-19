WBRC Sideline Round 3 Playoffs schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s playoff time! Here’s where we’ll be this week for the third round.
Game of the Week: Hoover at Thompson
Bibb Co. at Briarwood
Pleasant Grove at Ramsay
Opelika at Hueytown
Clay-Chalkville at Oxford
Center Point at Mortimer Jordan
Madison Co. at Central-Clay Co.
Walter Wellborn at Randolph Co.
Deshler at Anniston
Northside at Jacksonville
Pickens County at Spring Garden
Pinson Valley at Muscle Shoals
Piedmont at Geraldine
American Christian at Andalusia
Isabella at Lanett
