WBRC Sideline Round 3 Playoffs schedule
By WBRC Staff | November 19, 2019 at 9:29 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 9:29 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s playoff time! Here’s where we’ll be this week for the third round.

Game of the Week: Hoover at Thompson

Bibb Co. at Briarwood

Pleasant Grove at Ramsay

Opelika at Hueytown

Clay-Chalkville at Oxford

Center Point at Mortimer Jordan

Madison Co. at Central-Clay Co.

Walter Wellborn at Randolph Co.

Deshler at Anniston

Northside at Jacksonville

Pickens County at Spring Garden

Pinson Valley at Muscle Shoals

Piedmont at Geraldine

American Christian at Andalusia

Isabella at Lanett

