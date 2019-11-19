University of Alabama students competing in EcoCAR Challenge once again

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Students from the University of Alabama are gearing up for another run in the EcoCAR Mobility Challenge.
It’s a competition that puts them up against several other schools when it comes to making a better car.
“We took part in EcoCAR three, which is a four year competition that worked on a Chevrolet Camaro. And now we’ve moved to working on a Chevy Blazer and that’s what we’re working on now,” UA student Derek Hooper explained.
He was one of several people who attended a meeting updating where things stood in the process for this ongoing competition. A hundred or so students in engineering, business and communications teamed up help build a more fuel efficient car, market it and eventually sell it like a real car.
Organizers say those students who participate have an advantage when it comes to some jobs after school.
“Students who go through EcoCAR Mobility Challenge enter the automotive industry about 9 years ahead of a student who has just completed an automotive degree,” according to Amanda McAlpin, with Argon National Labs, a group involved in the EcoCAR Challenge
“For me, I’m really interested in technology and innovation. And this is a way for me to really be a part of a team of students that are interested in the same type of thing,” Hooper continued.
The University of Alabama is competing against 11 other schools in this ongoing competition. They will meet their competitors later this year and gauge where they are against them so far in the process.
